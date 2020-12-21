Christmas-loving La Crosse woman creates indoor winter wonderland

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Step aside, Santa Claus. For decades, one La Crosse woman has been going the extra mile to create a little Christmas magic.

Anyone who has stepped foot inside Sally Ann Hundt's house in December knows there is no place quite like her home for the holidays. Hundt, who shops year round for Christmas décor, begins to adorn her house with all the sparkle and shine in October. She will sometimes spend 6 to 8 hours decorating -- all the while keeping Christmas movies on the screen like clockwork. This year, there are 26 Christmas trees inside of her home.

When it comes to how she will decorating her house, Sally Ann said there is no real method to her madness.

"I just start in. Whatever I have comes up first and I go from there. I just start with what tree I want in the living room. After that, I decorate with whatever I find. It's always different. I never do the same thing," said Hundt.

As you may have guessed, Sally Ann's favorite holiday is Christmas. She said her earliest memories of the holiday include quality time spent decorating with her family.

"We had to wait until Christmas Eve to decorate the tree and then we kept it up until January 31. Boy, my mother would wonder what's going on with all of my trees now, but she would love it,” said Hundt. She continued, "Money was tight way back then. Tinsels was a lot of it for me then because it glittered. I liked anything that shined.”

In years prior, Hundt has held an open house to invite community members to see her indoor winter wonderland. She has even won a few Christmas-decorating contests at the Goose Island campground in La Crosse. But this year, Sally Ann said she is extra thankful and in good spirits because multiple surgeries have prevented her from decorating her house for the last 4 years. Sally Ann recruited her grandchildren to help her pull her Christmas collection out of storage - though this has resulted in her finding various fruits in her Christmas trees this year.

"As far as my knees, I'm at the best I've been in 4 years. I still have to take it easy, but I'm able to do things. I'll bring one tub up at a time. As long as I can get it up here without hurting my knees and back, I'm okay,” said Hundt.

Hundt's hiatus from decorating for the holidays has not only affected her, but also her neighbors. Greg and Linda Walters have lived in the same neighborhood as Sally Ann for nearly 20 years, and they said that having her back in fashion this year is uplifting.

"Nobody can match her with what she's got laid out for Christmas inside,” said Greg Walters. She's gone to extreme lengths. Dare I say it, I don't know if anyone has decorated their house like Sally has. It's amazing."

Linda Walters agreed saying," She's back to her old self. It was hard for her the other years because she had the surgeries and couldn't put up all the decorations. She outdid herself this year.”

Sally Ann said that while she enjoys decorating, her true happiness comes from the joy she brings to others. She even joked that her late husband did not help her decorate, but would boast about their house to others and invite them over to look at Sally's creation. She said that she doesn't aim to be the best, but her goal is to make others smile for the holidays.

"It just makes me happy. Even though I'm not having a big Christmas this year, I feel good because I'm making adults and little kids happy just by looking at the lights," said Hundt.