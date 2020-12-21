Ezra Vogel, renowned Asia scholar and biographer, dies at 90

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A leading U.S. scholar on East Asia whose biography of Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping won acclaim and awards has died. Ezra F. Vogel was 90. Vogel’s son, Steven, says he died Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, from complications after surgery. A longtime professor at Harvard, Vogel’s “Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China,” published in 2011, won the 2012 Lionel Gelber Prize. It was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography, among other honors. China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday called Vogel “an old friend of the Chinese people.”