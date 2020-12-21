First Mayo Clinic frontline worker receives COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System frontline worker Thomas Jensen took the first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday.

Mayo Clinic in La Crosse received 1,950 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday afternoon--the first hospital system to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Southwestern Wisconsin.

Mayo categorized who could get the vaccine first according to risk. Health care workers with direct contact with COVID-19 unit patients were prioritized.

Jensen is a patient care assistant who helps patients move around when needed. He said he was relieved to get the vaccine.

"It's been a long time coming and it feels good to finally," Jensen said. "Not a light at the tunnel just yet but it's definitely getting closer and closer so it feels good."

It is a three week waiting period between the Pfizer doses. The State of Wisconsin assured Mayo Clinic Health System primary care operations administrator Brad Weber that the second 1,950 doses are already allocated.