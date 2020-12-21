La Crosse School Board votes to accept SRO plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Board of Education voted Monday night to accept the recommendations of Superintendent Aaron Engel on the future of the School Resource Officer program.

By a 6-1 vote with two abstentions, the board gives the superintendent the go-ahead to implement the plan to reduce the number of officers in the district from five to three next year and from three to two in the 2022 school year.

The plan is set to save the district about $140,000.

Dr. Engel said it is only a first step in a process that includes a new plan for greater equity in La Crosse Schools.

"This isn't a single issue that we're going to address and move on," said Dr. Engel. "This is an ongoing, continuous focus that will never leave the district's eye."

Some members noted toward the end of the virtual meeting that accountability for the district and board will be key to success.

Board member Shaundel Spivey said, "There's a lot of folks that will be watching to see if we are really about our business and really going to do what's best for students, our kids and our families--specifically our racially diverse families. Or, are we just going to put this little glimmer of hope out and pull it away at some point?"

The La Crosse Police Department has said it's ready to accept the district's decision.