La Farge man injured in single-vehicle crash

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- A La Farge man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Webster.

According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, Donald Bell was traveling northbound on Salem Ridge Road on December 18 at around 2:15 p.m. when his Chrysler Sebring convertible crested a knoll near a 4-way intersection.

The 33-year-old then continued straight onto Bloomingdale Road, where he met an oncoming vehicle in the intersection. Bell reports steering slightly to avoid the oncoming vehicle and losing control of the convertible as it went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled down an embankment, hit a fence, and rolled, striking a tree before coming to rest upright. Reports indicate Bell was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries.

A La Farge Ambulance took Bell to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, where he was treated and released. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.