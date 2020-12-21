Look for the Christmas star tonight

Coinciding with the Winter solstice is the viewing of the Christmas star or also know as The Great Conjunction.

Jupiter, Saturn, and earth all have a different evolution around the sun. But about every 20 years, the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn happens.

The last time they appeared this close together dates back to 1623. However, the 1623 conjunction happened during the day. The last visible conjunction from earth dates back to 1226, which was nearly 800 years ago!

It's called a Conjunction due to the close proximity creating a double planet look from the earth in the night sky.

This conjunction is given the 'Christmas Star' name due to its bright look from the surface and the timing of the year.

The forecast for viewing

Sunset tonight will be at 4:31 PM and the best time to see the conjunction will be about an hour after sunset. You will want to look to the southwest just above the horizon.

However, cloud cover could be hanging onto the sky this evening. The forecast calls for the clouds to break apart through the night but the peek viewing is not promised clear skies.

If you do get any photos, please send them to atriplett@wxow.com so that they can be featured on News 19's broadcasts!

Best of luck!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett