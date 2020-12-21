Minnesota Update: 22 deaths, 1,998 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Monday update that 22 more people in the state have died from COVID-19, including 10 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

In total, 4,872 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,160 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

In addition, Monday's report also indicates that another 1,998 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Those who tested positive include six residents from Houston County, fifteen from Winona County, and eight from Fillmore County. A complete list of how many cases have been reported in each county can be found here.

The Department also reported approximately 34,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,232,347. MDH said approximately 2,870,337 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, noting that some people get tested more than once.

According to MDH data, a total of 399,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 30,569 health care workers. Health officials said 185,382 of these are considered "probable cases", as they were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests.

According to State health officials, 373,301 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,629 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date, including 4,424 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

