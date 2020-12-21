Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 52, Stanton 42
Denver 85, Dunkerton 59
Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 49
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59
Forest City 56, Crestwood, Cresco 50
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Unity Christian 54
Grundy Center 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
Independence 63, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Indianola 82, Carlisle 43
Iowa City High 64, Muscatine 57
Lake Mills 73, North Union 25
Lenox 68, Diagonal 20
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48
Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 35
North Tama, Traer 68, South Hardin 39
Ottumwa 64, Oskaloosa 26
PCM, Monroe 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Ridge View 65, Manson Northwest Webster 38
Rockford 36, Saint Ansgar 27
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Western Christian 43
Southeast Polk 48, Marshalltown 35
Wakefield, Neb. 74, Westwood, Sloan 44
Waukee 65, Ankeny 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Marion 29
Worth County, Mo. 70, Mount Ayr 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarinda Academy vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Clarksville vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.
Postville vs. West Central, Maynard, ppd.
West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 67, Stanton 49
Clarksville 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19
Denver 76, Dunkerton 23
Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 15
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Forest City 56, Crestwood, Cresco 44
Garner-Hayfield 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 11
Grundy Center 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Harlan 61, Panorama, Panora 47
Hudson 52, Janesville 23
Indianola 62, Carlisle 36
Lenox 61, Diagonal 22
Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 14
North Union 54, Lake Mills 21
OA-BCIG 64, River Valley, Correctionville 11
Oskaloosa 46, Ottumwa 37
PCM, Monroe 38, Newton 28
Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Western Christian 47
South Hardin 55, North Tama, Traer 21
Southeast Polk 68, ADM, Adel 36
St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, Alta-Aurelia 27
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Riceville 22
Vinton-Shellsburg 69, South Tama County, Tama 18
Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 16
Waukee 81, Ankeny 38
West Liberty 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 26
Westwood, Sloan 58, Wakefield, Neb. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rockford vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.
___
