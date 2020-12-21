Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:13 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 52, Stanton 42

Denver 85, Dunkerton 59

Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 49

Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59

Forest City 56, Crestwood, Cresco 50

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Unity Christian 54

Grundy Center 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55

Independence 63, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Indianola 82, Carlisle 43

Iowa City High 64, Muscatine 57

Lake Mills 73, North Union 25

Lenox 68, Diagonal 20

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48

Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 35

North Tama, Traer 68, South Hardin 39

Ottumwa 64, Oskaloosa 26

PCM, Monroe 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Ridge View 65, Manson Northwest Webster 38

Rockford 36, Saint Ansgar 27

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Western Christian 43

Southeast Polk 48, Marshalltown 35

Wakefield, Neb. 74, Westwood, Sloan 44

Waukee 65, Ankeny 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Marion 29

Worth County, Mo. 70, Mount Ayr 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarinda Academy vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.

Postville vs. West Central, Maynard, ppd.

West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 67, Stanton 49

Clarksville 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19

Denver 76, Dunkerton 23

Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 15

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Forest City 56, Crestwood, Cresco 44

Garner-Hayfield 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 11

Grundy Center 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Harlan 61, Panorama, Panora 47

Hudson 52, Janesville 23

Indianola 62, Carlisle 36

Lenox 61, Diagonal 22

Nashua-Plainfield 53, North Butler, Greene 14

North Union 54, Lake Mills 21

OA-BCIG 64, River Valley, Correctionville 11

Oskaloosa 46, Ottumwa 37

PCM, Monroe 38, Newton 28

Roland-Story, Story City 65, Nevada 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Western Christian 47

South Hardin 55, North Tama, Traer 21

Southeast Polk 68, ADM, Adel 36

St. Mary’s, Remsen 71, Alta-Aurelia 27

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, Riceville 22

Vinton-Shellsburg 69, South Tama County, Tama 18

Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 16

Waukee 81, Ankeny 38

West Liberty 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 26

Westwood, Sloan 58, Wakefield, Neb. 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rockford vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.

