New this week: ‘Soul,’ a Tom Hanks film & ‘Bridgerton’ on TV

This week’s new entertainment releases include Tom Hanks in the film “News of the World” and Pete Docter’s “Soul,” one of the best family films of the year, and a worthy metaphysical companion piece to the director’s “Inside Out.” Shonda Rhimes’ first scripted series for Netflix is “Bridgerton” and its being described as if “Downton Abbey” mixed with “Gossip Girl.” Based on Julia Quinn’s romance novel series, it centers on the romantic entanglements of English society’s upper crust. And gritty reboots of beloved kids’ literary characters takes another step with the new reboot of “The Hardy Boys,” now on Hulu.