Salvation Army raises $40,000 during Riverfest Match Day event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Salvation Army received $40,000 in donations during its annual Riverfest Match Day event.

Each year, during its Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army hosts Riverfest Match Day. This event put on with the help of Linda and John Lyche, creates a friendly competition between various Red Kettle sites in the community to see which area can raise the most funds. The Riverfest group then finds a donor who will match local contributions.

This year's competition, featuring four local Red Kettle sites, raised a combined $25,422.58 and another $1,110 in virtual donations. In addition, an anonymous donor has recently volunteered to raise their match amount, bringing the grand total to $40,000.

This amount not only surpasses the organization's original fundraising goal of $10,000 but is also 90% of the Salvation Army's total income. Red Kettle Development Director Christina Knudsen says the organization is very grateful for these generous contributions, as they help provide critical support for The Salvation Army’s mission in La Crosse County.

Donations made to the Red Kettle Campaign make up one-third of the Salvation Army's annual operating budget, which goes to providing short-term shelter for the homeless, a community-wide meal program that serves hundreds every day, and many other daily, monthly, and seasonal programs. This year, the organization hopes to raise $860,000 to continue to help individuals and families in need.

Those interested in donating to The Salvation Army can make contributions out to The Salvation Army of La Crosse County and send them to 223 North 8th Street, La Crosse, WI 54601. To donate online, visit the Salvation Army website.