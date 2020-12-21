Small group holiday gatherings pushed to avoid virus surge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans are heading into the holiday with few restrictions on gathering or social activities as Gov. Kim Reynolds places the responsibility on them to gather in small groups to avoid a post-holiday virus surge. Deaths, however, continue to trend upward in the state and a significant number of people remain hospitalized. With fewer coronavirus tests in the past few days the Monday report for Iowa shows 600 additional virus cases and no additional deaths. The state, however, reported 138 deaths on Sunday after listing none in the prior two days, the result of a new method of reporting deaths that can cause data update delays. Iowa has had 3,589 deaths from the virus. On Monday 644 people were hospitalized.