Spending bill to restore federal college grants for inmates

The year-end spending bill before Congress would restore prisoners’ eligibility for federal Pell grants for college. It would also simplify the form used to apply for student aid, among an array of other education initiatives tucked into the legislation. An accompanying pandemic relief bill, however, has drawn criticism from higher education advocates who say it does too little for beleaguered colleges and students. Under the deal, prisoners would again be allowed to obtain Pell grants. A 1994 bill blocked prisoners from the program, but momentum has been growing to reverse the decision.