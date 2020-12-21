Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon’s Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Lawmakers are at the Capitol Monday to consider measures that would provide $800 million in relief to people struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s massive wildfires. At least two people were arrested. The Capitol is closed to the public during the special session as part of a COVID-19 safety measure.