Texas police release video of cop fatally shooting Black man

LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — Police in a Houston suburb have released the body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a Black man in the back. The footage released Monday by the La Marque Police Department does not include audio for the first 30 seconds, including the moment that Officer Jose Santos shot 22-year-old Joshua Feast. It shows Feast running from Santos, who has his weapon extended, and shows Feast lying on the ground, wounded, while Santos yells “Show me your hands” three times. An independent autopsy found that Feast died from a gunshot wound to the back. A lawyer for his family says the footage shows an officer shoot someone in the back who posed no threat.