Tools for Schools’ exploring the outdoors with cutting edge technology

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - 7th graders in West Salem going out into the forest this Winter and upcoming Spring, will soon have a new tool to help them explore!

This month's Tools for Schools winner teaches science at West Salem Middle School. As winner, Brian baker, is the recipient of a $750 grant. He plans to use the money to purchase eight Etrex 10 GPS units. The units are used to help students make observations, collect forest measurements and record their exact location.

"We did an experiment with GPS Units earlier in the Fall and they absolutely loved it which is what kind of sparked this. It's like oh we really should make this something that we do. We go out to the forest in the Fall, Winter and the Spring," said Brian Baker, 7th Grade Teacher, West Salem Middle School.

The grant funding is thanks to WXOW, Brenengen Auto, Dependable Solutions and River Bank. A representative with Brenengen, shared why being a tools for schools sponsor means so much more this year.

"I appreciate all the teachers taking the time and filling out these applications because I know that there needs are great. You wish that you could help out all the teachers, but I just feel if they continue to do so and we just check the needs for every month every year to help out the community, help out the kids, as best we can," said Tiffany Brenengen, Brenengen Auto Sponsor.

