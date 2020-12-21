Tunisia: IS-affiliated group accused of beheading farmer

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities accused a group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group of being behind the weekend beheading of a sheep farmer that has raised national concern. The farmer was found dead Sunday in a mountainous area near the Algerian border. The military sent reinforcements to search for the attackers, and the prime minister ordered heightened government security efforts. A regional court spokesman said Monday that the Jound Al Khilafa brigade was behind the attack. The group is believed to have fighters hiding out in the Mount Salloum region, near the Algerian border. Tunisia has faced sporadic extremist attacks in recent years.