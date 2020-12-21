UK holds crisis talks as France closes border on virus fears

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee Monday after France closed its borders to the U.K. to stem the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in London and the southeast of England. The meeting of the COBRA civil contingencies committee comes amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the ports in the English Channel with tailbacks going back miles in the southeastern English county of Kent. All this economic disruption comes at a time of huge uncertainty for the U.K., less than two weeks before it leaves the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union on Dec. 31.