Vaccine arriving at Gundersen Health System

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is receiving the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from Gundersen... staff at greatest risk of exposure will receive the vaccine first.

The vaccine won't become available for everyone for several months according to the release.

In the meantime, they remind you that while vaccinations are beginning for health care workers, it's vital to continue safety measures designed to protect everyone.

Wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands regularly, avoid large gatherings and stay home if you're ill.