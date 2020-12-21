Weather changes coming.

Winter officially arrives Monday…

The Winter Solstice occurred at 4:02 AM CST this morning. That's the time the most direct rays of the sun fall on the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere. It's the first day of summer south of the Equator, and our first day of winter.

Cloudy start to the week…

Cloudy skies are in place early this evening and may not clear enough in time to see the best of the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Look lower in the southwestern sky early this evening and hope for some clearing by that time, but there are no guarantees this time around.

Cool front moving away…

A cold front has ushered in strong west to northwest winds, and some of the gusts reached up to over 50 mph in Southeast Minnesota. The winds will subside this evening and overnight.

Another system for Wednesday…

There is a strong cold front that will affect the area Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Moisture will increase Tuesday night and drizzle will fall, becoming rain showers Wednesday morning. The rain will become snow showers in the afternoon. Only minor amounts of accumulation are expected, but a rapid drop off of temperatures, may create a few slippery spots into early Thursday.

Cold air for Christmas Eve and Christmas…

A sharp downturn in temperatures will drive into the area by Christmas Eve. Expect highs in the 10 to near 20 degree range for the holiday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden