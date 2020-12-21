Welcoming winter with whipping winds

A weak disturbance brought light snowfall to portions of the Coulee Region. It may create slick conditions on the roads but little to no accumulation, so no white Christmas yet.

Blustery winds will tap into the region behind the low pressure system. Winds from the northwest will be 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 40 mph. Even stronger winds are possible for southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa, where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 pm.

Winds will create a wind chill for much of the day, so make sure to have layers. The strong winds may also shake out a sprinkle or flurry at times today but no accumulation expected.

As for the temperatures this week, the start of the week will be “mild”. Highs will be more than 10 degrees above average, but won’t feel mild with a lack of sunshine and strong winds.

The winds do not take a break this week. From today through Thursday there will be an active pattern. It will bring on and off strong, gusty winds. Be prepared for winds to create feel-like temperatures at least 10-15 degrees colder than the actual temperatures.

A rain and snow chance will return Wednesday. It's currently set up to be a light system but more details will come tomorrow. However, you will want to start planning now if you have travel plans Wednesday.

Peeking towards the Holiday forecast; it will be a drier and sunnier forecast. But, it could be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen this season so far. P.S. When I say coldest, I mean single digits lows!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett