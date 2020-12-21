Wisconsin Senator reflects on breaking barriers following historic 2020 election

(WXOW) - The recent presidential election saw the first woman of color ever elected as Vice President. A historic moment in U.S. history.

Kamala Harris broke many barriers on her way to becoming Vice President Elect, and she's not alone. Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin broke barriers of her own, becoming the first openly gay member of Congress in 1999. Then the first openly gay senator in 2013.

"A new set of paths have been opened for people who want to give to their communities and they have seen very limited options for doing that. They may feel a calling of public service of some sort, and when they see others, and we go from just one to two to many, those paths open up," said Senator Baldwin.

As of November 2020, there are 10 openly LGBTQ+ members of Congress.