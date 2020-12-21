Wisconsin Update: 8 more people die from COVID-19; 48 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/WKOW)- Eight more people were added Monday to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 48 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,268 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 6 from the day prior.

Of those, 292 are in the ICU, the same as day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,435 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,067 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 8 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,425 (1 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 418,587 or 91.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 47 people are hospitalized, down five from the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Seven of the cases are in intensive care, a decrease of two from yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 36 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 0

0 10-19: 8

8 20-29: 11

11 30-39: 3

3 40-49: 3

3 50-59: 8

8 60-69: 1

1 70-79: 1

1 80-89: 1

1 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 937 (+0) 6 4.14 Crawford 1,515 (+7) 11 7 Grant 3,966 (+14) 77 16.43 Jackson 2,235 (+8) 13 24 La Crosse 9,576 (+36) 52 61.43 Monroe 3,256 (+18) 21 28 Trempealeau 2,850 (+12) 26 17 Vernon 1,414 (+1) 22 10.86

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services or county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates these statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.