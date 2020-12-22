Bethany St. Joseph residents receive a Christmas surprise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You're never too old for Christmas. That is what the residents at Bethany St. Joseph tell News 19.

Because of the pandemic, those who live at assisted living homes have limited access to visiting with family. Because of this, Santa Claus himself decided to fly his sleigh down to La Crosse to visit Bethany St. Joseph's residents.

One of the residents there taught Santa how to say "Merry Christmas" in the Hawaiian language, "Mele Kalikimaka." Santa even joked with one resident who was a Vikings football fan. Santa told the Vikings fan that the Green Bay Packers were number one.

"I always get excited when I get to visit people," said Santa Claus. "I'm just trying to bring some joy to the people that have to be shut indoors. It's a strange year, and everybody can use all the joy and happiness they can get."

Leslie Aalto, a mother of two, visited her aunt Mary. Aalto said she and her family sometimes play outside aunt Mary's window, so Mary knows her family loves her dearly and that she is not alone. The most significant hurt from the pandemic, Aalto said, is that she cannot give her aunt a big hug.

"Seeing my aunt through a window is very hard because I am not able to hug her, but the family and I are happy to see her at least physically," Aalto said. "We miss her hugs, but we make the most of it!"

Card parade for the residents at Bethany Saint Joseph