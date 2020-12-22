Biden: Reversing Trump border policies will take months

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says it will take months to roll back some of President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration. He’s offering a slower timeline than he promised on the campaign trail and one that may rile advocates pushing for speedy action on the issue. His Tuesday comments echo those made by two of his top foreign policy advisers in an interview with Spanish wire service EFE on Monday, tapping the brakes on rolling back Trump’s restrictive asylum policies. Susan Rice, Biden’s incoming domestic policy adviser, and Jake Sullivan, his pick for national security adviser, as well as Biden himself, warned that moving too quickly could create a new crisis at the border.