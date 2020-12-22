Body recovered of Georgia pilot killed in small plane crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was killed when the Cessna 210 crashed in southeast Georgia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane went down Monday afternoon in a marshy area in Midway, Georgia. Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes tells The Coastal Courier that emergency responders waded through the woods and marsh waters to recover the body. The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released. Authorities say the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Midway is about 30 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia.