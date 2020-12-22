Changing holiday weather

Clouds thin out Tuesday…

We managed to see some sunshine in the afternoon, and temperatures have remained above normal for this latter part of December. Highs were in the 30s to lower 40s.

Another cold front approaches…

A cold front has ushered in strong southerly winds for today and into tonight. Readings are going to stay above the freezing mark through tonight and much of Wednesday. Moisture will increase into the area and we should see light rain and drizzle late tonight into Wednesday morning. The front will move through and deliver colder air in the afternoon and there will be a changeover to snow showers by later in the day.

Slippery roads possible…

The snowfall amounts should be pretty light, but the snow and falling temperatures could bring slippery roads to the area by evening and into Thursday morning. Be cautious and watch for icy conditions.

Cold air for Christmas Eve and Christmas…

A sharp downturn in temperatures will start Wednesday afternoon and by Christmas Eve highs will barely break the 10 degree mark. Wind chills will fall to sub-zero levels for Wednesday night and possibly last through Christmas Day into Saturday morning.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden