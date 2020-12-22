CVS Health adding jobs as vaccinations set to begin at Wisconsin health care facilities

(WKOW) -- CVS Health is immediately hiring 400 immunizers throughout Wisconsin – registered pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians – to assist in the massive COVID-19 vaccination effort underway.

Jobseekers can visit cvs.jobs to learn more.

The company will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 28 to long-term care facilities across the Wisconsin, and these openings will help bolster CVS Health’s army of healthcare professionals on the frontlines, according to a news release.

The additional positions will also play a critical role when CVS Health mobilizes the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 to the general population.

Aside from contributing to the national pandemic response, it’s an excellent new pathway into the healthcare field for those seeking employment, according to a news release.