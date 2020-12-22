Skip to Content

Patient uses Make-a-Wish to help raise money for cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County boy used his Make-a-Wish to give back to other children with cancer.

Lucas Nelson from Marshall was 13 when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Instead of a vacation or another big item, he teamed up with Make-a-Wish to design a T-shirt that would raise money for cancer research.

The shirt says survivor in six different languages, all connected to his family's heritage.

"Every day is about [how] to survive. You've got to survive every day. It doesn't matter. Every second of every day you're surviving, and that's awesome. You're surviving," said Lucas.

His goal is to raise $5,000 for American Family Children's Hospital and UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.

Lucas is getting care right now to stay in remission.

