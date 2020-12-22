In South Africa, child homicides show violence ‘entrenched’

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Official crime figures show around 1,000 children are murdered every year in South Africa, nearly three a day. But that horrific statistic may be an undercount. Child welfare experts say many more children are victims of homicides that are not investigated properly, not prosecuted or are completely missed by authorities. Nationwide child death reviews are common in developed countries but not in South Africa. So, one researcher carried out her own child death reviews. As she feared, the findings of those first such studies were grim.