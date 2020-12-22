Indicted Giuliani associate seeks White House communications

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas wants a judge to order the White House and Justice Department to turn over any records referring to the reasons Parnas was charged with making illegal campaign contributions. Defense attorney Joseph Bondy filed court papers Tuesday seeking to dismiss the charges, claiming Attorney General William Barr orchestrated Parnas’ indictment “as a means to protect the President and thwart his potential testimony in the impeachment inquiry.” Bondy also requested an evidentiary hearing to determine why Vice President Mike Pence was prosecuted for receiving “improper” campaign contributions. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment.