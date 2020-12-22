Israel on cusp of fourth national elections in two years

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel appears headed to its fourth election in two years after a last-ditch effort to keep the government afloat and push off the automatic dissolution of parliament failed. Negotiations meant to bring about a budget compromise between the government’s two main parties broke down Monday. In a late-night Knesset session, members of the ruling Likud and Blue and White parties voted against a proposal to postpone Tuesday’s budget deadline for another two weeks. If the government does not pass a budget by midnight, Israeli law stipulates that the Knesset dissolve and triggers snap elections in 90 days.