Central, Logan get the green light to start winter sports seasons

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It's "game on" for Central and Logan winter sports athletes, finally.

The La Crosse School District has given the green light for in-person practices to begin January 6 in a news release Tuesday.

Competitions can begin soon after, once the minimum number of practices are completed according to WIAA guidelines.

It's been a tough road for Central and Logan.

La Crosse public schools haven't had competitions since March, when the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, other school districts in the area have allowed for some sports to be played in the fall and early on in this current winter season.

Both the spring and fall seasons were canceled and the current winter season was postponed.