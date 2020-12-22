La Crosse named bicycle friendly community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of La Crosse continues to accommodate residents who love to ride bikes.

The League of American Bicyclist is honoring La Crosse with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. The award recognizes cities across the country that make a commitment to create transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

"This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by La Crosse and its citizen advocates for better biking. This award round, La Crosse joins 51 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places. As we turn the page on 2020 and look ahead to 2021, we’re proud that La Crosse and communities like it are embracing bicycling as a solution to our collective recovery,” said La Crosse associate planner Jack Zabrowski.

La Crosse joins of only 101 communities in the United States to achieve the Silver-level designation.