La Crosse Schools plan phased student return

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The School District of La Crosse will return students to the classroom when the second semester begins.

The district communicated the plan with new guidance from the Harvard Global Health Institute saying with strict infection control strategies in place, schools should be able to open even with high levels of community spread.

Detailed plans are expected the first week of January, but this district's rollout begins as follows:

K-2 students return in-person 5 days a week on Jan. 20, 2021

Pre-K and 3-5 grade students return in-person 5 days a week on Jan. 25

6-8 grade students return to hybrid model, 2 days in-person on Feb. 1

9-12 grade students return to hybrid model, 2 days in-person on Feb. 8

As part of the plan, co-curricular activities can begin in-person on Jan. 6. That includes winter athletics.

The district said it will keep its Coulee Region Virtual Academy for those already enrolled. Families who want to transfer into or out of the fully virtual curriculum should contact their school's principal.