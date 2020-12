Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Luther came from behind to surprise Bangor 42-40 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Cassie Warren had 13 points and Rachel Koenig had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.

Bangor, ranked 2nd in the state in the latest coaches poll, jumped out to a 12-2 lead.

In fact, Luther had just two points 11 minutes into the game before they rallied.