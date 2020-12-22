Man who aided sick flight passenger shows virus symptoms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An emergency medical technician from Southern California says he is showing COVID-19 symptoms after performing CPR on a man who later died after going into cardiac arrest during a United Airlines flight from Florida to Los Angeles. KNBC-TV reported that U.S. Navy veteran Tony Aldapa said his training kicked in on Dec. 14 to help the passenger, and that he knew the risks when he performed CPR on the man, whose wife said he had virus-like symptoms. Aldapa said he had plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday because he is a licensed EMT and an emergency room health care worker. Instead, he is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test.