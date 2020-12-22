Minnesota Update: 24 deaths, 1,714 new cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its Tuesday update that 24 more people in the state have died from COVID-19.

Sixteen of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 4,896 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. The Department said 3,176 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Tuesday's update that another 1,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eleven people who tested positive were residents of Houston County. Twelve were from Winona County. Fillmore County reported ten new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The Department also reported approximately 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 5,264,561. MDH said approximately 2,881,770 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

A total of 401,011 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 30,783 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 12,338 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 376,354 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH said a total of 20,816 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,449 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

