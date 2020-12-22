Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

12:04 am Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 63, Arcadia 50

Appleton East 84, Hortonville 63

Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40

Bangor 90, Cochrane-Fountain City 56

Barron 57, Ladysmith 50

Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47

Burlington 67, Badger 40

Cambridge 59, Marshall 58

Cashton 61, De Soto 38

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Colby 75, Spencer 51

Crivitz 84, Niagara 37

Cuba City 87, Southwestern 61

De Pere 70, West De Pere 68

Dodgeland 76, Waterloo 48

Durand 59, Fall Creek 58

East Troy 100, Brodhead 47

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Lincoln 25

Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69

Evansville 56, Jefferson 42

Fond du Lac 77, Kaukauna 73

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Oconto Falls 53

Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67

Greenfield 76, Dominican 65

Greenwood 57, Owen-Withee 42

Greenwood 72, Colby 53

Hurley 58, Ashland 45

Iowa-Grant 90, New Lisbon 68

Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44

Kimberly 90, Appleton West 56

Kohler 65, Random Lake 56

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48

Lancaster 72, Mauston 52

Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30

Loyal 63, Gilman 21

Luck 65, Shell Lake 54

McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50

Medford Area 69, Tomah 53

Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59

Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59

Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66

Monticello 63, Randolph 45

Mountain Top Academy 88, Milw. Washington 80

Neenah 83, Oshkosh North 56

New Auburn 54, Colfax 53

Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22

Oakfield 69, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63

Ozaukee 58, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Platteville 41, Poynette 37

Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Elkhorn Area 32

River Ridge 55, Highland 29

River Valley 60, Dodgeville 57

Roncalli def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61

Shiocton 102, Manawa 63

Somerset 60, Osceola 41

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

St. Mary Catholic 83, Manitowoc Lutheran 55

St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45

Stanley-Boyd 64, Osseo-Fairchild 48

Three Lakes 53, Goodman/Pembine 39

Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47

West Bend East 51, West Bend West 41

Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53

Winneconne 41, Berlin 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 49, Pittsville 27

Appleton East 84, Hortonville 63

Appleton North 65, Oshkosh West 43

Aquinas 69, Assumption 49

Ashland 67, Prentice 58

Baldwin-Woodville 47, Amery 28

Bangor 52, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 40

Beaver Dam 59, Marshall 46

Belmont 55, Boscobel 32

Blair-Taylor 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 65

Bowler 34, Marion 19

Cameron 77, Spooner 44

Cashton 54, Independence 47

Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56, Spring Valley 27

Colby 62, Granton 36

Colby 88, Athens 86

Cuba City 44, Dodgeville 37

Cumberland 59, Grantsburg 32

D.C. Everest 64, Merrill 58

De Pere 84, New London 47

Edgar 50, Rosholt 38

Fall River 53, Oakfield 36

Fennimore 62, Iowa-Grant 21

Florence 61, White Lake 17

Gibraltar 65, Sturgeon Bay 35

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Oconto 37

Highland 82, Potosi/Cassville 74

Hustisford 66, Montello 36

Kaukauna 70, Fond du Lac 36

Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48

Marathon 53, Rib Lake 22

Milwaukee DSHA 64, Wauwatosa West 56

Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63, OT

Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52

Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45

New Glarus 63, Argyle 27

New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17

Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 32

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42

Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33

Phillips 67, Hurley 55

Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30

Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40

Prairie Farm 59, Northwood 38

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Randolph 75, Pardeeville 33

Regis 62, Thorp 31

Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31

Ripon 56, Wautoma 45

Royall 74, Ithaca 30

Shell Lake 40, Luck 31

Shiocton 45, Manawa 39

Solon Springs 52, Butternut 43

Somerset 63, New Richmond 58

Southern Door 65, Algoma 43

Spencer 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 27

Suring 81, Lena 36

Tomah 75, Arcadia 61

Waupun 61, Winneconne 25

West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19

Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45

Whitehall 48, Port Edwards 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

