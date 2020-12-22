Nearly a 30-day dry spell to end tomorrow

Since November 24th, there have only been small traces of precipitation/snowfall in La Crosse. That has kept the region extremely dry for what should be the snowiest month of the year in La Crosse.

Today will be another day to mark dry, before precipitation moves in tonight. For your Tuesday, highs will near the 40-degree mark but the skies will limit sunshine again.

Strong winds move in by the late afternoon. Winds will have the potential to gust up to 30 mph into the overnight with the next approaching system.

Timing

Two dynamic systems will merge together in Minnesota overnight. The southerly tracked system will bring light rainfall at the onset. Temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 30s overnight. This will keep precipitation rainfall through the morning commute.

Then towards the lunch hour, a cold front starts the transition from rain to snowfall. The low pressure system will head into the Great Lakes Wednesday night. This will keep light snow chances through Midnight.

Threats

Throughout the entire system, winds will be strong and gusty. These winds will also be coming from the northwest, which will bring in the cold air. Winds could create slick surfaces on bridges and overpasses.

The winds won’t only bring cold air, but it could be the coldest air so far this season. From the morning to the evening commute there could be a more than 30-degree loss in temperatures. This cold air will freeze all surfaces making travel difficult Wednesday night.

As for accumulation, it will be very minimal. Not excepting several inches of snowfall. The biggest threat will be wet surfaces leading to icing then covered by a dusting of snow.

If you plan to travel Wednesday evening, start planning now. Delaying travel may be necessary!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Stay weather aware and safe!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett