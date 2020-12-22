Packers and United Way fund student-led community service projects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Green Bay Packers and Brown County United Way have teamed up to award Wisconsin middle school student groups across the state with Character Playbook Community Impact Grants.

In order to receive the award, applicants first developed a service project focused on helping their school, neighborhood or surrounding community. Students then presented these ideas to Green Bay Packers, Character Playbook and Brown County United Way representatives.

To help implement these projects, each school was awarded up to $500 through funds from the NFL Social Responsibility Grant. In addition, all groups have selected a project supervisor who will help guide students and serve as the communication liaison with the Packers and Brown County United Way. Projects awarded the grant include:

PCMS #RaiderStrong Courtyard: Students in the Pulaski Community School District will help turn space at the center of the local PCMS building into an outdoor learning, reading and activity center.

Warming Hearts: Sixth grade classes at Birnamwood Middle School will make blankets and prepare packages with basic food and toiletry items for the local soup kitchen.

Sustaining our Community from Story School: The Milwaukee Public School District will create an art installation, displaying messages of kindness and respect for community members.

Caring Neighbor Mindful Kits: Glen Hills Middle School students will connect with senior citizens, as they help provide them with kits containing tools and tips to stay mentally healthy and resilient. In addition, seniors will receive student-made artwork aimed at spreading kindness.

Service Learning Projects: Eighth graders at Seymour Middle School will participate in random acts of kindness, such as providing treats, ornaments and care boxes for those in need.

Addressing Violence and Racism in our Community: Rufus King International Middle School will attempt to confront violence and racism in the community. The school will do so by sharing videos of interviews with local inspirational leaders and posting messages on flyers and yard signs throughout the community.

Virtual “BLAST Peer Squad": Student leaders at Shattuck Middle School will reach out to peers and elementary students in the community who have struggled during COVID-19. Leaders will provide these students with support and serve as tutors, mentors, reading buddies, and more.

Community Virtual Intergenerational Touchdown Dance Party: Jerstad Agerholm School middle school students will connect with local nursing home residents via a virtual interactive dance event.

Shelter Care Packages: Brillion Middle School will help support a local domestic abuse shelter by creating blankets and care packets for children staying there, including mindfulness activity items and a comfort toy.

Outdoor classroom: Students at West Milwaukee Intermediate School will help build an outdoor classroom, complete with tables and a covering, so kids can learn outside and take breaks from wearing a mask.

All projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of the school year. Each school should follow the current COVID-19 recommendations set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.