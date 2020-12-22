Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff

NEW YORK (AP) — A Delta spokesperson says a New York City flight was halted after a man and a woman carrying a service dog exited the aircraft using an emergency slide. Spokesperson Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday the incident occurred on Monday as a jet was departing from LaGuardia Airport en route to Atlanta. Witnesses told the New York Times the man had ignored a flight attendant’s order to sit during takeoff, he said, because he had post-traumatic stress disorder. It wasn’t clear whether the pair would face any charges.