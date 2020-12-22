Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina is suing police, saying they ordered him to stand outside his house naked at gunpoint. The lawsuit by Jethro DeVane says police were looking for teens who might have been breaking in cars in Rock Hill in June 2019. DeVane says the disturbance and flashlights from police woke him up and he peeked out the door. DeVane says the officer ordered him to not shut the door and body camera footage showed he was outside naked for 90 seconds. DeVane’s lawyer says it’s similar to an incident involving a Black woman in Chicago and police need to stop treating innocent people without dignity.