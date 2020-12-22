Train carrying crude oil derails, burns north of Seattle

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a train carrying crude oil has derailed and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border. Whatcom County officials said Tuesday on Twitter that the train derailed in the Custer area, there was a large fire response, and nearby streets were closed. State traffic cameras showed a large black smoke plume. Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said everyone within a half-mile of the derailment in the town of several hundred people needed to evacuate. BNSF Railway said on Twitter that three to five tank cars derailed. Custer is about 100 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.