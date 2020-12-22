Trump: Classified material can be used in Durham probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel investigating the origins of the FBI’s probe into the 2016 election now has the authority to use classified information indefinitely in his investigation, a procedural step following his earlier appointment. That’s according to a memorandum issued Tuesday by President Donald Trump. Outgoing Attorney General William Barr named U.S. attorney John Durham as a special counsel in the investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe of the 2016 election. Durham was already leading an investigation, but the appointment makes it more difficult for the new attorney general to close it. The FBI’s probe morphed into former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Trump-Russia cooperation.