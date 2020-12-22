Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:58 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 77, Perry 21

Alburnett 79, Starmont 26

Ballard 76, Gilbert 38

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 69, Iowa City High 51

Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 52

Colfax-Mingo 49, Keota 42

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26

Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Sioux Center 60, Sheldon 48

South Hamilton, Jewell 63, West Marshall, State Center 29

Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee, Washington 55

West Branch 55, Camanche 50

West Burlington 80, Eldon Cardinal 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belmond-Klemme vs. Forest City, ppd.

Bettendorf vs. Davenport, West, ccd.

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.

Highland, Riverside vs. Hillcrest Academy, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.

Lynnville-Sully vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.

Nashua-Plainfield vs. Postville, ppd.

Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.

Panorama, Panora vs. Ogden, ppd.

Saydel vs. South Tama County, Tama, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 49, Hinton 47

Ankeny Centennial 79, Ames 43

Ballard 39, Gilbert 33

Bellevue 48, Regina, Iowa City 30

Bishop Garrigan 95, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19

Bondurant Farrar 58, Carroll 43

Boyden-Hull 52, Okoboji, Milford 28

Cedar Falls 79, Dubuque, Senior 61

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Charles City 62, Denver 30

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44, Algona 27

Clear Lake 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Creston 44

Davenport, North 56, Clinton 26

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Eagle Grove 26

Glenwood 80, Lewis Central 59

Grinnell 86, Marshalltown 22

Harlan 64, Clarinda 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Hudson 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Humboldt 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 50

Iowa City High 76, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 48, Central City 39

Mediapolis 47, Wapello 38

Mount Pleasant 55, Burlington 15

Nashua-Plainfield 67, Postville 22

Newell-Fonda 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

Osage 55, West Fork, Sheffield 18

Pella Christian 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 46

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 72, Decorah 45

Riverside, Oakland 37, Missouri Valley 21

Rock Valley 57, George-Little Rock 36

Sioux Center 72, Sheldon 56

South Central Calhoun 72, MVAO-CO-U 45

Southeast Valley 44, East Sac County 43

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 24

Tipton 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Treynor 39, Underwood 36

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Mason City 45

West Branch 58, Camanche 25

West Liberty 47, Cascade,Western Dubuque 21

West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 31

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Louisa-Muscatine 32

Winterset 53, North Polk, Alleman 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Chariton, ppd.

Cherokee, Washington vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Kee, Lansing, ppd.

Denison-Schleswig vs. Red Oak, ppd.

IKM-Manning vs. Audubon, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Knoxville vs. Pella, ppd.

Nevada vs. Greene County, ppd.

North Mahaska, New Sharon vs. Sigourney, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

