Tuesday’s Scores

8:43 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 45

Cameron 60, Unity 42

Coleman 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43

Greenwood 70, Spencer 30

Port Edwards 58, Nekoosa 39

South Shore 53, Mellen 51

Tigerton 60, Northland Lutheran 50

Tri-County 75, Wild Rose 8

Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 70, Nekoosa 9

Cameron 60, Unity 42

Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 51

Clinton 82, Big Foot 65

Crivitz 35, Florence 27

Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha South 19

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67

Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 18

Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah, Iowa 45

River Valley 65, Mauston 33

St. Croix Falls 67, Somerset 44

Turner 71, Parkview 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

