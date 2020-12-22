Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 45
Cameron 60, Unity 42
Coleman 51, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 43
Greenwood 70, Spencer 30
Port Edwards 58, Nekoosa 39
South Shore 53, Mellen 51
Tigerton 60, Northland Lutheran 50
Tri-County 75, Wild Rose 8
Wisconsin Dells 69, Baraboo 38
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 70, Nekoosa 9
Cameron 60, Unity 42
Cedarburg 57, Nicolet 51
Clinton 82, Big Foot 65
Crivitz 35, Florence 27
Kettle Moraine 61, Waukesha South 19
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35
Osseo-Fairchild 72, Regis 67
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 18
Prairie du Chien 72, Decorah, Iowa 45
River Valley 65, Mauston 33
St. Croix Falls 67, Somerset 44
Turner 71, Parkview 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/