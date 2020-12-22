Two families team up to protect wildlife on local property

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW)- Two families have joined together with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy in an attempt to protect important wildlife on a local property.

Chris and Joyce Barlow have owned the land adjacent to Fort McCoy since 1988. The 165 acre property contains a mix of red and white oak forest, cold water springs, and ponds that form the headwaters of Tarr Creek, a tributary of the La Crosse River. The land also features a sand prairie, which provides protected habitat for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly.

Over the past twenty-five years, the Barlows have spent countless hours improving the habitat on their land. The couple has completed many projects, including rebuilding dams, controlling invasive species, planting 61 new prairie plant species, establishing a managed forest plan that promotes sustainable timber harvest, and more.

However, as the Barlow's have gotten older, completing these projects and managing the land has become burdensome at times. As a result, the two have decided to sell the property.

The couple is currently in the process of selling the land to Carrie and Brian Lord and their two children, who share the Barlow's strong commitment to land conservation. In a joint effort to protect the property from habitat loss and development, the Barlow's have agreed to sign a conservation easement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

According to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, the easement will protect the woodland, prairie, and creeks from all damaging activities including subdivision, development and mining. Under the agreement, these protections will not only apply when the land is sold to the Lords, but to any future owner. As long as the land is in private hands, the conservation easement will preserve the property.

Chris Kirkpatrick, conservation specialist, believes this easement will provide many benefits, saying it is a "win-win for land conservation and watershed protection, while also maintaining compatible land use with Fort McCoy".

Mississippi Valley conservation director Abbie Church recognizes how rare the partnership between the Lords and Barlows is, as this is only the second time in the twenty-three-year the Conservancy has negotiated easement terms with both the current owner and upcoming owner.

Even prior to the agreement, the two families had been long-time friends after the Lords began hiking on the property years earlier. In addition, the Lords had helped the Barlows with several conservation projects on the property. According to the Lords, the Barlows have become mentors for the family, as they continue to advise the Lords about how to take care of the land.

As the Barlows prepare to move out, Joyce says her husband can now leave the property "with the peace of mind knowing his work will continue." Although the couple will be gone, the Lords said they will "forever be connected to the Barlows for their entrusting us to carry on their legacy.”

To learn more about the Mississippi Valley Conservancy, including programs, services, events, and volunteer opportunities visit the organization's website.