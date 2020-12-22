Two mayoral candidates say they’ve got what it takes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Martin Gaul and Mitch Reynolds both decided to run for the position when Mayor Tim Kabat announced he would not look to win another term.

Gaul is the sitting common council president and said his six years of experience on city council have prepared him for the tough gig.

One of his goals is to build better relationships with other municipality leaders in La Crosse County.

"Our local elected officials have got to develop a relationship based on trust of each other," Gaul said. "If we can do that at the top level for local elected leaders I believe that we can start to work on processes that will create efficiencies for every body involved. We need to be willing to share resources and to share jurisdictions to make that work."

Gaul said he already has 346 signatures to submit for his bid. Candidates only need to collect 200.

Former radio host and WholeTrees operations manager Mitch Reynolds said his 15 years moderating hard conversations qualifies him for the mayoral role.

"The unity walk that I was at the other night," Reynolds gave as an example while talking about bringing people together. "The focus of that was really unifying people and really bringing people together and I feel I have very unique skills to be able to do that. I have highly refined listening skills and I've been told I'm very empathetic and I guess I am."

News 19 will post interviews with all seven candidates before the Spring Primary Election on February 16.

Two candidates will move on from the aforementioned election and faceoff for the mayoral position in April.