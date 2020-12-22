Q3 GDP estimate gets a slight upgrade to 33.4% growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 33.4% annual pace from July through September, the Commerce Department said Tuesday, delivering the last of three estimates on the economy’s third-quarter performance. But a resurgence in coronavirus cases is likely to slow growth sharply in the last three months of 2020. The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce’s previous estimate of 33.1$, announced last month — marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter’s 31.4% drop, the worst in records dating back to 1947. The American economy went into freefall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.