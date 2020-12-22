US negotiating for millions more vaccine doses from Pfizer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is negotiating with Pfizer to acquire tens of millions of additional vaccine doses in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies. A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the deal is under discussion but has not been finalized. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations. Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and initial shipments went to states last week. It has since been joined by another vaccine, from Moderna.